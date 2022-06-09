These Incredible Queer-Owned Beauty, Fashion, and Lifestyle Brands Will Enable Your Shopping Problem

Barbara, this makeup will leave you gagging! She's a world-famous drag queen, a folk musician, the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3, and a skinny legend. She's Trixie Mattel.

Considering "Mattel" is literally in her name, it's not super surprising that her makeup company, Trixie Cosmetics, offers "pro-level cosmetic products in the vibrant, fun packaging of your favorite childhood toys," as stated on the company's website.