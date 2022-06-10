Best Queer Movies of the Last 10 Years — Add to Your Pride Month Movie Marathon

Being one of the more unique films on our list, Sean Baker's low-budget movie is truly "like nothing you've seen before," as put by Brian Moylan of The Guardian — who gave the film four out of five stars. Following the bonkers adventure of two transgender LA-based sex workers — Alexandra (Mya Taylor) and Sin-Dee (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) — Tangerine was almost entirely shot on an iPhone 5S (well three of them, to be exact) using the $8 FiLMIC Pro app.

With cooky characters (including a cheating pimp), a raw script, and smartphone innovation, it's no wonder that 2015's Tangerine is the first iPhone-created film to be shown at Sundance.