Is Julia Garner Much of a Singer? She Is Likely to Play Madonna in a New Biopic

Julia booked supporting roles in cult-classic movies like Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and We Are What We Are before graduating to Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Waco, and Ozark. Over the past years, Julia has demonstrated an impeccable ability to nail down unusual accents — who could forget Anna Delvey's eccentric blend of Russian, German, and American? — but she hasn't had that many singing opportunities. Is she cut out for the task?