Netflix's Miniseries 'Inventing Anna' Will Leave You in Awe of Anna Delvey's Mind — How Much of It Is Real?

From living it up in opulent Manhattan hotels to vacationing in Morocco to flying on a private jet, Anna Delvey knows how to treat herself to a good time. And when we say "treat herself," we of course don't mean on her own dime. Those unbelievable tidbits did actually happen, as she famously manipulated Rachel Deloache Williams (Katie Lowes) into charging her Vanity Fair company card for the bulk of their Morocco trip. Anna initially said the vacation would be an "all expenses paid" getaway, but in the end, she conned Rachel out of $62,000.