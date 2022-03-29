Rejoice! Social Media Users Are Elated That Abbott Elementary Has Been Renewed for Season 2

Rejoice! Social Media Users Are Elated That Abbott Elementary Has Been Renewed for Season 2By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 29 2022, Published 4:34 p.m. ET
There’s a reason why ABC’s Abbott Elementary has received glowing reviews and praise. Aside from the mockumentary sitcom’s hilarious storyline, Abbott Elementary is a nearly all-BIPOC cast filled with Hollywood heavyweights. So, it’s no surprise that social media users are obsessed with the show.
Abbott Elementary’s mid-season hiatus was met with much disappointment on social media, even though many series typically follow the same lead. While it’s understandable that a break was necessary, it made fans worry about the future of the show. Will there be an Abbott Elementary Season 2? Will the series be just another one-hit wonder? Here’s what we know.
‘Abbott Elementary’ has been renewed for Season 2.
This is not a drill! Abbott Elementary has been greenlit from a second season.
According to Deadline, ABC has decided to give the comedy series an early renewal! The news was announced with a hilarious “Faculty and Students (aka My Fans)” note fresh off Principal Coleman’s (Janelle James) desk.
The note featured jokes about Principal Coleman believing that she’s the star and a true natural in front of the camera. But, the good news is that the Season 2 renewal has been officially signed, sealed, and delivered to us all!
Even though many fans were worried about the sitcom receiving another season, no worries were warranted. After all, renewals are often announced when a show performs well and the showrunners are committed to creating more intriguing storylines. Plus, Abbott Elementary has been a hit since its inception December 2021. Deadline shares that the comedy “is ABC’s No. 1 new comedy in two years in adults 18-49, and the season’s No. 1 comedy in adults 18-49, in a tie with CBS’s Ghosts.”
Additionally, Abbott Elementary has also scored a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91 percent audience score. So, it’s safe to say that a Season 2 renewal was always in the cards!
There will be no more delays with ‘Abbott Elementary’ in Season 1.
Fans were not pleased to hear about Abbott Elementary’s hiatus after the Feb. 22, 2022 episode. Abbott Elementary creator, producer, and star Quinta Brunson shared the upsetting news with her followers on Twitter. And of course, mayhem ensued.
Many Twitter users shared their grievances and asked what they should do in the midst of the show’s absence. While many of the responses were hilarious, we’re sure that Quinta was super disappointed to let viewers down. Luckily, there is no word of another hiatus or delay in the episode roll out. And since the show resumed episodes on March 22, 2022, fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief and enjoy the rest of the season.
No one knows how Season 1 will end, but many fans are hoping that Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) finally tells Janine how he truly feels about her. However, only time will tell.
Catch new episodes of Abbott Elementary Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.