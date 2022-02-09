Here's Why the Principal on 'Abbott Elementary' Looks Familiar

Comic Eugene Mirman passed the torch to Janelle in 2018 to take over his annual comedy festival. The Brooklyn, N.Y. festival, once called the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival, is now called the Janelle James Comedy Festival.

Her voice may also sound familiar to audiences. Before the comedian landed the role of Ava on Abbott Elementary, she voiced Fran in the Apple TV Plus animated sitcom Central Park, which she also wrote for.