These Conniving Female Schemers, Scammers, and Fraudsters Will Go Down in Herstory

The stolen money was used to fund her luxe lifestyle and attempt to bring her dreams of starting an exclusive club and art foundation — aka the Anna Delvey Foundation (ADF) — to life. Anna claims she had intentions of paying everyone back.

Shonda Rhimes' Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna — which is based on journalist Jessica Pressler's New York magazine feature story about the conwoman — showcases Anna's intriguingly zealous personality, sometimes-shallow mindset, and painful loneliness.