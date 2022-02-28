The Truth and Scandal Behind the Revolutionary "Wake" App From 'Inventing Anna'

In the original New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler (she becomes Vivian Kent in Inventing Anna), we learn that Anna did indeed have a rumored boyfriend, not unlike Chase’s character. Although he remained anonymous in the article, Anna's boyfriend is described as “a futurist on the TED-Talks circuit who’d been profiled in The New Yorker.”

A few people fit that profile, but Hunter appears to be the only one to be age-appropriate… and the fact he clearly knows Anna and started an app dealing with dreams solidifies our guess.