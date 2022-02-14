Is the Hotel Gulacsy Paris in 'Inventing Anna' a Real Place?

Recently, Netflix has been amping up its true-crime content, and Inventing Anna is just one of many of the streaming platform's recent offerings.

Based on Jessica Pressler's article for The Cut, the nine-episode miniseries follows a fictionalized version of Anna "Delvey" Sorokin (Julia Garner), a con woman who scams her way into the circles of New York's social elite. While Anna awaits trial, journalist Vivan Kent (Anna Chlumsky) digs into her life and discovers a startling series of events.