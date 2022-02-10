Anna Delvey Stayed at These New York Hotels Before Getting Busted for Larceny and Service Theft

Born in 1991 in Domodedovo, Russia, and raised in Eschweiler, Germany, Delvey earned notoriety for her shameless exploits and uncanny ability to set up duplicitous schemes to finance her extraordinary lifestyle.

After her move to New York, Delvey rebranded herself as a trust-fund baby, racking up sky-high bills at 11 Howard, a designer hotel in Lower Manhattan, the Mercer, a popular jaunt among scenesters in town for the New York Fashion Week, and others.