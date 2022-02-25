'WeCrashed' Takes a New Look at the WeWork Scandal — Is the Show Based on a True Story?

Starring Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, and America Ferrera, Apple TV's WeCrashed takes a new look at the scandalous story of WeWork, a startup that started to attract increased scrutiny after filing for an IPO (initial public offering) in 2019.

At the focal point of the story are Adam Neumann, a college dropout and ambitious entrepreneur, and his wife, Rebekah. How much of WeCrashed is real? Is the drama based on a true story?