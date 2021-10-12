Beanie Feldstein Only Understood Love Songs After Meeting Bonnie Roberts

In a 2019 interview with Teen Vogue , Beanie recalled taking an Intro to Sociology class in college where she was asked to write down how she identified. While she couldn’t remember her exact words, Beanie said it was along the lines of “female and Jewish.” However, the truth was that she didn't really know.

For a period of her life, Beanie was seeing men. However, she wasn't completely satisfied with her dating life and just assumed relationships weren’t for her. Beanie explained that her brother, actor Jonah Hill, would call her the "Dexter of relationships," because she was the "most loving person in the literal world," yet was icy when she spoke of her boyfriends.

However, when Beanie met her current partner, that all started to change.“Whoa! Now I get it…. I get why people write songs," she told the outlet.