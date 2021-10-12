Beanie Feldstein Only Understood Love Songs After Meeting Bonnie Roberts

Beanie Feldstein Only Understood Love Songs After Meeting Bonnie RobertsBy Kelly Corbett
Oct. 12 2021, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
You've seen Beanie Feldstein in movies like Booksmart, Lady Bird, and Neighbors 2. Now, the 28-year-old is putting a pause on her blockbuster career and heading to the big stage. In 2022, she’ll take the lead as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. While this isn’t her first time performing on Broadway (she held a small role in Hello, Dolly! in 2017), it will be her first time in a starring role.
If you're not familiar with Funny Girl, the story follows Fanny Brice, an aspiring young performer in New York who works her way up to Broadway fame. However, her career is put on the line when she enters a romantic relationship with gambler Nick Arnstein. The pair marry, but he begins to resent her success. After he is imprisoned for embezzlement, they decide to part ways.
As Fanny, Beanie will be entangled in a rather toxic relationship on stage. Fortunately, her real-life relationship is very much the opposite. As we wait for the show to arrive on Broadway, let’s take a look at Beanie’s love life.
Beanie Feldstein identifies as queer, but it wasn’t until she met her partner, Bonnie Chance Roberts, that she began to piece it all together.
In a 2019 interview with Teen Vogue, Beanie recalled taking an Intro to Sociology class in college where she was asked to write down how she identified. While she couldn’t remember her exact words, Beanie said it was along the lines of “female and Jewish.” However, the truth was that she didn't really know.
For a period of her life, Beanie was seeing men. However, she wasn't completely satisfied with her dating life and just assumed relationships weren’t for her. Beanie explained that her brother, actor Jonah Hill, would call her the "Dexter of relationships," because she was the "most loving person in the literal world," yet was icy when she spoke of her boyfriends.
However, when Beanie met her current partner, that all started to change.“Whoa! Now I get it…. I get why people write songs," she told the outlet.
Beanie is currently dating film producer Bonnie Chance Roberts. The pair met in 2018 on the set of How to Build a Girl, where Bonnie produced and Beanie starred. It’s unclear when they officially started their relationship; however, Beanie posted their first photo together in Sept. 2018. "A few weeks ago I was in Brighton on this street with this girl and it was magic," she wrote in the caption.
Beanie further explained to Teen Vogue about her sexuality and their relationship: “Not to sound flippant, but I was in love with her and all of her, and she’s a woman. That’s not scaring me or deterring me. And it wasn’t just women in general — it was her specifically."
Bonnie Roberts is from England.
Beanie and Bonnie have continued to post adorable photos of their relationship on Instagram over the years. If you take a close look, you may notice that some were taken in England.
According to Bonnie’s bio on the London Screenwriters’ Festival’s website, she is from Liverpool, but moved to the U.S. for college. A 2013 Birmingham University graduate, Bonnie “was lucky enough to land her first job as assistant to producer Debra Hayward,” who produced Les Misérables.
It is unknown if Bonnie travels to and from England frequently, but her film work is based in the U.S. In an early Instagram post of the happy couple, Beanie wrote, "she made it across the pond" in the caption, nodding to Bonnie's home turf.
Beanie Feldstein says being queer is "part of who I am" but isn't her "defining feature."
Since beginning her relationship with Bonnie, Beanie has been very open about her sexuality. She was especially excited when she landed a lead role in the Olivia Wilde-directed title Booksmart. "The only love scene in the film is a queer love scene, and that’s so radical,” Beanie told People in 2019. “By doing that, you’re asking that to be the norm. By showing queer sexuality, and making heterosexual people relate to it is actually really deeply meaningful.”
As Beanie further told the outlet, her queer identity "is a part of who I am but it is not at all my defining feature."