'Queer as Folk' Returns to TV for the Third Time — Here's What Critics Are Saying

The historic television series previously inspired an American version, created for Showtime by Ron Cowen and Daniel Lipman. This one was set in Pittsburgh, Pa., and ran for five seasons from 2000 to 2005.

Now that we have our basic Queer as Folk history out of the way, let's discuss the Peacock reboot. Creator Stephen Dunn — who also acts as the series' executive producer, writer, and director — detailed that his reboot features "an electric ensemble of fresh characters that mirror the modern global audience."