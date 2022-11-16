Distractify
Who Is Avocado on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans Predict There’s a Sitcom Star Behind the Mask

Nov. 16 2022

On The Masked Singer’s Nov. 16, episode, the night’s theme is “Comedy Roast Night.” In honor of the special event, the judges will be joined by famed comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz.

Despite the theme, fans are serious about unmasking the contestants. Wednesday’s episode will include Avocado going head-to-head with Snowstorm. Avocado turned heads earlier in the season for their adorable, sparkly take on the fruit. But who is the celebrity behind Avocado’s mask?

Avocado performing on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8.
Source: Fox

Avocado on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

The Masked Singer revealed Avocado’s first clue ahead of the Season 8 premiere. However, a clip from The Wrap shows panelist Robin Thicke stating two other things to know about the singer:

  • They like to make people laugh, which makes Robin think Avocado is a comedian.

  • They enjoy construction, and Robin noted Avocado could work behind the scenes or play a construction worker on TV or in movies.

Viewers will have to wait until the episode airs to see how Robin found his clues. However, The Masked Singer revealed Avocado’s first clue package on the show, which included:

  • A bag of chips

Avocado on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Avocado mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Our best guess for Avocado is actor Erik Estrada. After The Masked Singer revealed its first clue, many fans on Reddit and Instagram thought the bag of chips represented Erik’s famous role as officer Francis Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello on CHiPS. We must admit; the clue is a dead giveaway for any fan of the 1970s drama.

Erik Estrada, Tom Brady, and Ken Jeong
Source: Getty Images

Erik Estrada, Tom Brady, and Ken Jeong

While Erik is our top choice, fans and the judges have also made other predictions. On Wednesday’s episode, Robin revealed he thinks Avocado could be Tim Allen. The “Lost Without U” singer predicted Tim because of his comedic chops and his role as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor on the sitcom Home Improvement.

Some fans even guessed Avocado is none other than Ken Jeong himself. The Hangover star is around the same height as the costume, and he jokes about his singing career all the time. Nonetheless, Ken is still a judge for Season 8, so that prediction is unlikely.

Tom Brady is also a top prediction for most sports fans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player reportedly loves anything avocado-related, so it’s easy to see how viewers chose him. Unfortunately, Tom confirmed on Twitter in August 2022 that he “wasn't on The Masked Singer.”

Other guesses for Avocado include:

So, who is Avocado on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Avocado hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

