Who Is Avocado on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans Predict There’s a Sitcom Star Behind the Mask

On The Masked Singer’s Nov. 16, episode, the night’s theme is “Comedy Roast Night.” In honor of the special event, the judges will be joined by famed comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz.

Despite the theme, fans are serious about unmasking the contestants. Wednesday’s episode will include Avocado going head-to-head with Snowstorm. Avocado turned heads earlier in the season for their adorable, sparkly take on the fruit. But who is the celebrity behind Avocado’s mask?