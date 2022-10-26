Who Is Beetle on 'The Masked Singer'? Even the Judges Have Their Guesses

It's Muppet Night for the Oct. 26 episode. Aside from the regular competition, tonight's show will feature performances and appearances from the likes of Kermit the Frog and Fozzy Bear. As a special treat, Miss Piggy serves as a guest host for this episode!

There are several performers in the episode, and one of them is Beetle. There are few clues surrounding the identity of this performer, but even the judges have made some guesses. Who is Beetle on The Masked Singer?