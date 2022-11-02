Fans Think the Walrus on 'The Masked Singer' Could Be a '90s Icon
The competition is fierce on this season of The Masked Singer, but there's still plenty of unmasking to go around. So far, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke have figured out a few players, but fans think they're ready for more.
Recently, audience members have been curious about the Walrus, whose costume is almost adorably plushy and features a Paddington Bear-style rain jacket. Who is the Walrus on The Masked Singer? Here are the clues and our best guesses.
Walrus on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
So far, there aren't many clues available to fans to try and guess the Walrus' identity, but hopefully a clue package is in our future! Here's what we do know:
- Mask-ray clue revealed a fish
- Costume includes a full rain jacket, boots and hat with seagull on top
Walrus on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Walrus mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
With so little information for fans to use as evidence, it's difficult to say who could be behind the Walrus mask. Following fellow boy band members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass seems to be the most popular choice, with the "fish" clue hinting at his last name.
Similarly, Danielle Fishel was confirmed to be a special guest on the "'90s Night" episode alongside Lance, but would either person be willing to do double duty as a guest and a performer? We might find out soon!
Other guesses for the Walrus include:
- Baseball player Mike Trout
- Justin Timberlake
- Carlos Pena Jr.
So, who is Walrus on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Walrus hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!