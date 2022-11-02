Distractify
Milkshake on 'The Masked Singer'
Who Is Milkshake on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans Think the Answer Is Obvious

We're getting closer to the Season 8 finale of The Masked Singer, and many of the celebrities have already revealed their true identities. However, we'll continue to meet new contestants and watch more unmaskings until the last man or woman standing is crowned the winner of Season 8!

One new contestant is a tasty-looking tall glass of strawberry Milkshake, with 3D glasses and striped arms and legs. Milkshake is cool, confident, and already has some brand endorsements. This contestant is clearly a fan favorite, and viewers want to know the person is behind the disguise.

So, who is Milkshake on The Masked Singer? Here’s what we know far!

Milkshake performing onstage on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8.
Source: Fox
Milkshake on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Unfortunately, Milkshake hasn't given us many clues to work with regarding who they are. However, the contestant’s costume, especially their bedazzled gloves and shoes, shows that it may be a celeb who doesn’t mind showing off their flashy items.

In the Season 8 premiere, viewers received their first clue package for Milkshake, which included:

  • A can of whipped cream

Milkshake on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Many fans turned to Kelis when they saw Milkshake’s costume, which shouldn’t be surprising. The R&B songstress dominated the charts with her 2003 single, “Milkshake.” However, some viewers felt that might be a little too easy and moved on to other options — though many agree the celebrity is still in the music industry.

Kelis, Mark Mothersbaugh, and Cardi B
Source: Getty Images

Kelis, Mark Mothersbaugh, and Cardi B

Several fans turned to other notable artists who either reference milkshakes or the word “whip.” Based on the whipped cream clue, fans think Milkshake could be Mark Mothersbaugh, who created the 1980s smash hit “Whip It” with his band Devo. Others thought Milkshake could be Cardi B, who launched her “boozy whipped cream” line, WhipShots, in December 2021.

Our top guess so far is Kelis, and here’s why. While Kelis dressing up as a milkshake is a little too on the nose, the “Trick Me” singer isn’t new to The Masked Singer universe. Kelis appeared as Daisy on The Masked Singer UK but got eliminated in Episode 5. Who’s to say the singer won’t join the US version for another shot at the winning title?

Other early guesses for Milkshake include:

So, who is Milkshake on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Milkshake hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

Watch new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

