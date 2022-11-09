Distractify
Venus Fly Trap on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: FOX

Venus Fly Trap on 'the Masked Singer' Could Be Anyone — Our Best Guesses

By

Nov. 9 2022, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Fox's show The Masked Singer has enchanted viewers since the beginning, but now that Season 8 is approaching its finale, audience members and judges are racing against the clock to figure out the remaining masks. So far, there are quite a few players who have been unmasked, but the remaining costumes have fans scratching their heads.

One of the masks yet to be solved is the Venus Fly Trap. Who is beneath the leafy exterior of the Venus Fly Trap costume? Let's consult the clues and put together our best guesses.

Venus Fly Trap on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: FOX
Venus Fly Trap on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Currently, the Venus Fly Trap does not have many clues to help us determine who is beneath the mask, but fans are hopeful to get a clue package soon. The clues so far are:

  • Mask-ray reveals a fly
  • "Hall of Fame" episode might indicate a Hall of Fame athlete or award-winning entertainer

Venus Fly Trap on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Venus Fly Trap mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

With so little information at present, it's hard to say who could be beneath the Venus Fly Trap mask. Some users have suggested that the Mask-ray clue of a fly indicates Jeff Goldblum, an actor who is best known for portraying the titular character in his movie The Fly. One user even suggested Ken Jeong is beneath the mask because he does not appear in the episode.

L-R: Jeff Goldblum, Ken Jeong, Charles Barkley
Source: Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum, Ken Jeong, and Charles Barkley

In an exclusive clip released by Yahoo! Entertainment, judge Nicole Scherzinger theorizes that an NBA All-Star is behind the mask: specifically, Charles Barkley, who is a Hall of Fame player.

Other guesses include:

  • Michael J. Fox
  • Vince Staples
  • Michael Jordan
  • Mike Pence

So, who is Venus Fly Trap on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Venus Fly Trap hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

