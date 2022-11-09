Venus Fly Trap on 'the Masked Singer' Could Be Anyone — Our Best Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Venus Fly Trap mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

With so little information at present, it's hard to say who could be beneath the Venus Fly Trap mask. Some users have suggested that the Mask-ray clue of a fly indicates Jeff Goldblum, an actor who is best known for portraying the titular character in his movie The Fly. One user even suggested Ken Jeong is beneath the mask because he does not appear in the episode.