Distractify
Home > Entertainment
Rod Stewart at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee
Source: Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Why Did Sir Rod Stewart Sing 'Sweet Caroline' at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee?

Katherine Stinson - Author
By

Jun. 6 2022, Published 10:33 p.m. ET

Why did Sir Rod Stewart sing "Sweet Caroline" at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration? While there's nothing wrong with one iconic musical artist singing a cover of an iconic song, fans of Rod were flummoxed by his song choice for the once-in-a-lifetime royal celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

After all, why sing what's arguably Neil Diamond's most famous song when Rod has plenty of hits from his illustrious career? Turns out there's a perfectly legitimate reason why Rod sang "Sweet Caroline."

Read on forthwith for the truth or we'll send you straight to the Tower of London!

Rod Stewart performs at the Platinum Party.
Source: Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Why did Rod Stewart sing "Sweet Caroline" at the Platinum Jubilee?

Although Kate Middleton and other members of the British Royal Family were spotted in the audience happily jamming out to Rod's performance of "Sweet Caroline," the singer himself admitted to the audience at the Platinum Party that it wasn't a fun song to sing.

Rod then cracked a joke about how the BBC made him sing "Sweet Caroline" before asking the audience to join in. That participation would make him feel more comfortable belting the tune. Hey, at least he was honest about it!

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the singer and his backup dancers had all also recently recovered from COVID-19! He flew back home to England just to perform at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, saying, "I just came home especially for this, and I got COVID-19 and I got over it! All six of us got it, we're just glad to be here."

Article continues below advertisement

The British Royal Family enjoyed Rod's performance — What about the rest of the public?

Twitter wasn't having nearly as much fun as the British Royal Family during Rod's live cover of "Sweet Caroline." One Twitter user joked about calling the police to report a crime — Rod murdering "Sweet Caroline" with his rendition.

Article continues below advertisement

Another Twitter user also made a crack about Rod butchering "Sweet Caroline," writing that it was the worst thing they had ever seen. Hey, don't blame the singer, blame the BBC!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Who were some of the other performers at the Platinum Party?

We're going to give poor Rod a break from the backlash in order to shine a spotlight on some of the other Platinum Party performers. The band Queen brought the house down with their legendary hits "We Will Rock You," "Don't Stop Me Now," and "We Are The Champions."

Queen Elizabeth herself kept the beat to "We Will Rock You" with a teacup in a cute, pre-recorded clip with Paddington Bear.

Duran Duran delivered, Andrea Bocelli served, and Elton John brought a tear to our eye with a powerful performance of "Your Song." Alicia Keys and Diana Ross were also on-hand, bestowing us all with performances of some of their iconic hits.

The internet might have loathed Rod's cover of "Sweet Caroline," but we have to give the singers props for performing at the Platinum Party of all places after recovering from COVID-19! Sometimes life is just about singing your heart out and having fun.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Internet Has Agreed: Prince Louis of Cambridge Is a Whole Mood

Princess Anne Wore a Military Uniform to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Parade

Which Royals Got to Watch the Royal Air Force Flypast With Queen Elizabeth II?

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.