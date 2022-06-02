Distractify
Home > Human Interest > The British Royal Family
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Catherine Middleton, and her kids, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
Source: Getty Images

Which Royals Got to Watch the Royal Air Force Flypast With Queen Elizabeth II?

Leila Kozma - Author
By

Jun. 2 2022, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

Thursday, June 5, 2022 marks the beginning of the four-day event series honoring Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee — her 70th year on the throne. The celebrations began with Trooping the Color, then the Royal Air Force flight took place later in the afternoon.

The Queen and a group of carefully selected royals watched the spectacle from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Which royals were on the balcony?

Article continues below advertisement

Who was on the balcony at the Buckingham Palace?

Queen Elizabeth II was photographed with her cousin, Prince Edward, and other royals during the Royal Air Force flypast taking place in the early afternoon hours of Thursday, June 5, 2022.

Speculations about which royals would get to enjoy the privilege of joining the Queen on the balcony have begun months ago — with many wondering about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be among the guests.

Members of the British royal family
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

The official list was released in May 2022. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were the royals assigned places next to the Queen. Prince Edward, Sophie, and their kids, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor, were also invited, alongside Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Prince Richard and Birgitte, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra are three of the Queen's cousins who received an invitation to watch the Royal Air Force flypast from the balcony at the Buckingham Palace.

Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall were among the royal family members who weren't going to make an appearance on the balcony.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, is Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent (Edward George Nicholas Paul Patrick) is the first cousin of the Queen through their fathers, Prince George, Duke of Kent, and George VI. He is also related to Prince Philip. His mother, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, was first cousins with the late Prince Philip.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Identity of the Headless Man Has Remained a Mystery to Royal Family Fans for Decades

Queen Elizabeth Gets to Celebrate Her Birthday Twice Every Year — Here's Why

Queen Elizabeth II Isn't Stepping Down Just Yet, but Here's What Will Happen if She Does

Latest The British Royal Family News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.