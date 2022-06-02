Which Royals Got to Watch the Royal Air Force Flypast With Queen Elizabeth II?

Thursday, June 5, 2022 marks the beginning of the four-day event series honoring Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee — her 70th year on the throne. The celebrations began with Trooping the Color, then the Royal Air Force flight took place later in the afternoon.

The Queen and a group of carefully selected royals watched the spectacle from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Which royals were on the balcony?