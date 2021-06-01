Princess Diana's Voice Coach Says She and Meghan Markle Would Be Close Friends (EXCLUSIVE)

There are many elements of the lives of the British Royal Family members that are shrouded in secrecy, but thanks to the likes of author Stewart Pearce , fans worldwide are afforded a glimpse into the world of the monarchy in ways that the average person would otherwise never be able to. Through his writing, particularly in Diana: The Voice of Change, he has shared insight into who the late princess really was beyond her public image, and thus humanized her even further for the masses.

Stewart exclusively explained to Distractify exactly what their similarities are, as well as his thoughts on what a friendship between the two may have been like. Keep reading to find out just how close the duo might have been!

In doing such, Stewart — who was the princess' former voice and presence coach — has touched on one of the most commonly asked questions nowadays regarding the royal family: Would Princess Diana , if she were still alive today, have gotten along with and even sympathized with Meghan Markle ?

Stewart Pearce says there are plenty of similarities between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle.

Although Diana tragically passed away years before Meghan even came into the picture, Stewart is confident that there are enough overlaps in their personalities to assume that they would have been great friends if Diana were still alive today. "It’s extraordinary remembering Diana and now seeing Meghan. I mean, they would have gotten on like a house on fire!" remarked the author when asked about any similarities he sees between the two.

Stewart then went on to note Meghan's best qualities, explaining, "I feel that Meghan is a voice of change. This smart, intelligent, beautiful, forthright individual who is so articulate. I’m mesmerized by what [she and Harry are] both doing, I think it’s absolutely extraordinary." Stewart also gave the former actress one of the greatest compliments he could in relation to Diana, calling them both "agents of change."

"The point is that they’re both agents of change, you see?" he added. "So many famous people have commented on agents of change. Gandhi said, ‘First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, and then you win.’ It’s fascinating that a man that lived all those decades ago was able to comment on this current situation almost as if he were actually here." An "agent of change" is widely defined as someone who recognizes a poignant issue and decides to take action against it.