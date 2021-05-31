The Truth About Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana's Relationship, From Her Voice Coach (EXCLUSIVE)By Chris Barilla
May. 31 2021, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
One of the most famous people to emerge from the British Royal Family over the last century is the late, great, Princess Diana. The beloved princess was a hugely influential figure throughout her short life and continues to capture attention even now, decades after her death.
However, behind the larger-than-life figure was a woman seeking out true love and her purpose in life. Stewart Pearce, the princess' former voice and presence coach and author of Diana: The Voice of Change, knew that latter side of Diana well, as he was one of her closest trusted confidants during the most tumultuous times of her life.
Being in such a position afforded Stewart a peek at Diana's personal life in a way that very few living souls can claim today, including insight into her infamous romantic fling with the late Egyptian film producer Dodi Fayed. He shared some of that insight exclusively with Distractify. Keep reading for Stewart's insight into Diana and Dodi's relationship.
Diana's relationship with the royal family was strained, and she found comfort in Dodi.
According to Stewart, "Diana was very open [with Queen Elizabeth] and transparent about the challenges that she was experiencing in relation to bulimia, in relation to the social distancing she was experiencing from Charles, and the apparent information she was receiving that he was having an affair with another woman."
Nonetheless, Stewart explained that the queen "didn’t know how to deal with it so she just simply became very quiet."
Apparently, that lack of emotional support left Diana pining for something that would actually substantiate her "sensualist" lifestyle, as Stewart called it, and Dodi ended up being just that.
Diana and Dodi had reportedly run in similar social circles in London for some years prior to their fling and were familiar with one another. When news broke of their July 1997 trip to the south of France, the world was shocked to learn that the duo had become more than friends.
In Stewart's mind, Diana's wish for intimacy came as no surprise. He actually met with and embraced Dodi during their many coaching sessions.
"I met Dodi, and I was really taken by him because he was such a sweet, kind, endearing man, and had a form of sex appeal," the author explained. "Diana responded [to him] because he made love beautifully. She was feeling in need of, being a sensualist, she was hoping to feel the warmth of lovemaking and he was the person that came along."
The true details of Diana and Dodi's relationship are different from the public's perception of it.
For years, Diana and Dodi's relationship has been romanticized to the point where the truth has largely been abandoned. Due to this, Stewart was adamant that he clears the air surrounding his late friend's final weeks on Earth.
"So, were they in love? I think Dodi was probably more in love with Diana than Diana was in love with Dodi. Was she pregnant? No. Were they having a fun time? Absolutely. Until the final hours in Paris where the pressure became so acute that unusual choices were made that led to the tragedy of the catastrophe," he explained candidly.
Stewart also shared a few thoughts about Diana's death, as well as the symbolic meanings he attaches to the location of her and Dodi's deadly car crash.
Aside from commenting on the general notions that Diana's death was perpetrated by the likes of "MI5, George Soros," or any other big names, he presented a different narrative to give context surrounding her passing.
"The tunnel, the Pont de l'Alma, means ‘The Bridge of Souls,’ and in Roman times that site was the site of the Temple of Diana," he led off by saying, immediately drawing a link. "Whenever they [the Merovingian tribe] squabbled, they would throw the gauntlet down and be like, ‘Let’s have a duel.’ The duel was fought in front of the Temple of Diana because they believed that was a portal through to Heaven, a ‘Bridge of Souls.’"
He concluded by saying that "In Medievalism it became a hospice for the dying, a ‘Bridge of Souls.’ So, on some extraordinary frequency, Diana chose to pass her life through this ‘Bridge of Souls,’"
Regardless of the reasoning behind it, it's clear that there's much more to Diana's life (and the terms of her death) than is generally perceived.