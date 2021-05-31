The Truth About Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana's Relationship, From Her Voice Coach (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the most famous people to emerge from the British Royal Family over the last century is the late, great, Princess Diana . The beloved princess was a hugely influential figure throughout her short life and continues to capture attention even now, decades after her death.

However, behind the larger-than-life figure was a woman seeking out true love and her purpose in life. Stewart Pearce , the princess' former voice and presence coach and author of Diana: The Voice of Change, knew that latter side of Diana well, as he was one of her closest trusted confidants during the most tumultuous times of her life.

Being in such a position afforded Stewart a peek at Diana's personal life in a way that very few living souls can claim today, including insight into her infamous romantic fling with the late Egyptian film producer Dodi Fayed . He shared some of that insight exclusively with Distractify. Keep reading for Stewart's insight into Diana and Dodi's relationship.

Diana's relationship with the royal family was strained, and she found comfort in Dodi.

According to Stewart, "Diana was very open [with Queen Elizabeth] and transparent about the challenges that she was experiencing in relation to bulimia, in relation to the social distancing she was experiencing from Charles, and the apparent information she was receiving that he was having an affair with another woman." Nonetheless, Stewart explained that the queen "didn’t know how to deal with it so she just simply became very quiet."

Apparently, that lack of emotional support left Diana pining for something that would actually substantiate her "sensualist" lifestyle, as Stewart called it, and Dodi ended up being just that. Diana and Dodi had reportedly run in similar social circles in London for some years prior to their fling and were familiar with one another. When news broke of their July 1997 trip to the south of France, the world was shocked to learn that the duo had become more than friends.

In Stewart's mind, Diana's wish for intimacy came as no surprise. He actually met with and embraced Dodi during their many coaching sessions. "I met Dodi, and I was really taken by him because he was such a sweet, kind, endearing man, and had a form of sex appeal," the author explained. "Diana responded [to him] because he made love beautifully. She was feeling in need of, being a sensualist, she was hoping to feel the warmth of lovemaking and he was the person that came along."

