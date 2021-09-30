Katie Couric Just Made Some Pretty Bold Claims About Prince Harry's Smoking Habit

The topics of conversation surrounding Prince Harry have shifted quite a bit since he and Meghan Markle officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of The British Royal Family . Although they're both still very much in the international spotlight, it is in a much different capacity than when they were a part of the innermost workings of British royalty.

New questions regarding Prince Harry's personal tendencies have emerged, one of which relates to an alleged smoking habit. So, does he? Let's take a look at the available information.

Does Prince Harry smoke? He did in the past, but not anymore.

Prince Harry smoked in the past, albeit reportedly infrequently. According to The Sun, the former royal used to light up a cigarette here and there and was photographed by the paparazzi doing so on several occasions. However, Harry changed his habit once his relationship with Meghan became serious.

"Harry has promised no smoking at all at home. It’s not nice for Meghan as a non-smoker," claimed an insider for The Daily Mail in 2017. "So there’s no more hanging out of the window for a quick puff. Harry has quit for Meghan." It was initially unclear if that meant that he would only give up smoking while home with Meghan, but it appears to have extended into a full stop of the habit as time went on.

Doubling down on that, per The New York Daily News, Meghan's desire for Harry to stop smoking was amplified once the couple began trying to have a baby together. "One of the reasons she got him to quit smoking is because smoking affects sperm production," an insider for the publication explained in 2018. Given that Harry hasn't been caught smoking in public ever since, it seems as though he kicked the habit for good before conceiving their first son, Archie.

