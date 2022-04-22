However, the real identity of the headless man was called into question yet again in 2013 when Lady Colin Campbell, the Duke's daughter-in-law, identified the headless man as William "Bill" Lyons, sales director of Pan American World Airways, per The New York Post.

Considering the fact that Margaret took the true identity of the headless man with her to the grave, it's unlikely that royal fans will ever get a confirmed answer to that ever-burning question.