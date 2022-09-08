England's Longest-Reigning Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, Has Died at Age 96

What many will remember most about Queen Elizabeth's II time as ruler of England was her desire to bring the United Kingdom, perhaps kicking and screaming, into the modern world. Her coronation was the first to be broadcast globally, allowing people to really feel the weight of such a momentous occasion. In December 1952, Queen Elizabeth delivered the annual Christmas message but this time it was televised. This effectively invited subjects into her home, thus creating a feeling of closeness to the monarchy that was new and exciting.