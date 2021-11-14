What Happened to Queen Elizabeth II? Her Recent Injuries Prompt Royal Scare

The palace issued an official statement about Elizabeth's health, saying, "Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service. As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by the Prince of Wales." The service was only the latest in a line of public appearances Elizabeth was scheduled to attend but canceled at the last minute due to her ongoing health issues. She has also reportedly been told to refrain from horseback riding, which was causing her discomfort in October.