Prince Charles Will Immediately Take Over the Throne When the Queen No Longer Reigns

With the recent passing of Prince Phillip fresh in everyone’s minds, it’s not surprising that many are wondering what happens when the queen herself dies. Queen Elizabeth II became queen when she was just 25 years old. Now, as the world’s longest-reigning living monarch, it’s normal for many to wonder what exactly happens when she is no longer queen.

Most residents of the United Kingdom don’t even remember life before Queen Elizabeth, but at some point, her reign will end. With many changes happening in the royal family as of late, will there also be changes to the process of what happens once the queen is no longer with us?

What happens when the queen dies?

The British Royal Family wants to ensure that throne is never vacant. That is why immediately after the queen passes, her eldest son, Prince Charles, will automatically become King. "He has been preparing all his life," royal family biographer Penny Juror explained to Town & Country . "It should be reassuring that there will be a familiar face taking the queen's place."

While we know that Prince Charles will immediately take over, there is no set date or time for when his coronation would occur. This is in part due to the fact that planning may bring up feelings of morbidity. "This is not mere negligence," explains The Telegraph. "There is an element, almost, of bad taste in getting into detail. There is also a risk that any plans made now would leak and cause trouble or be overtaken by later events."

When King George VI died, Queen Elizabeth was not crowned for 16 months. With the entire world presumably watching Prince Charles take over and the known careful nature of the British Royal Family, there is no room for mistakes. That is why taking time to plan a coronation and is vital. "The price of getting his coronation wrong could be high," the newspaper added.