Queen Elizabeth II Isn't Stepping Down Just Yet, but Here's What Will Happen if She Does

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the queen wrote.

Nonetheless, despite this statement and an apparent scaling back of her public duties, the queen is still as much in charge as ever.