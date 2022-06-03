The Internet Has Agreed: Prince Louis of Cambridge Is a Whole Mood
Queen Elizabeth II turned up for her 96th birthday and it was a family affair.
On June 2, the British Royal Family hosted the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in honor of the Queen's birthday during her Platinum Jubilee. But amid the belated birthday celebration, an unlikely star stole the show. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest son — Prince Louis of Cambridge — went viral after putting on a performance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
And it wasn't long before the memes started rolling in...
Here are the best memes of Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Prince Louis made his debut at the centuries-old military parade in 2019 and was the center of attention. Unphased by the large crowd, the 1-year-old made headlines after he showed off his signature royal wave. Although the Royal Family has been forced to sit out the last few years due to COVID-19 restrictions, Prince Louis got another opportunity to shine at this year's Platinum Jubilee.
Anyone who has ever been a 4-year-old knows the struggle of staying still, and Britain's littlest prince can totally relate. Along with compulsively sticking his hands in his mouth and over his ears, Prince Louis had a chat with the Queen. His antics drew the attention of spectators and before long, the internet dubbed the young royal the latest viral sensation.
Keep scrolling to check out his most meme-worthy moments.
The many moods of Prince Louis of Cambridge.
The little prince gave us a mood for every day of the week and we were totally here for it. Kate, on the other hand, was not as amused.
If you know, you know.
Parents across the world could empathize with the Duchess of Cambridge as she attempted to wrangle her 4-year-old son during the massive celebration.
Proof that Prince Louis is a king-in-the-making.
After his antics at the 2022 Trooping the Colour, Prince Louis has officially become our favorite royal. Sorry, not sorry.
Edvard Munch would be proud.
For years, art critics have contemplated the meaning behind Edvard Munch's The Scream. And now, we finally get it.
We get it, little dude.
Prince Louis arrived at the Platinum Jubilee sporting a sailor suit that was once owned by his father. Prince William was photographed wearing the outfit in 1985. And maybe it should have stayed there. As one spectator wrote on Twitter, "I think I’d have a similar reaction to being forced to wear a sailor suit."
The resemblance is uncanny.
And of course, we had to save the best for last. Although Prince Louis is much more adorable than this distressed feline, the resemblance is uncanny.