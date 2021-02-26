Chaos Magic Is the Key to the Entire Plot of 'WandaVision' (SPOILERS)

When it comes to ginormous flicks that become global phenomenons, it's difficult to think of a studio that's steadily producing more profitable content than Marvel, with its Avengers saga and other superhero properties. After the results of Infinity War and Endgame, Marvel decided to go in a different direction with WandaVision , which introduced Chaos Magic into the MCU. But what exactly is Chaos Magic in the Marvel universe?

What is Chaos Magic? It's the key to how powerful Wanda Maximoff really is.

If you remember the end of Infinity War and even End Game, Wanda was able to pretty much wreck Thanos all on her own. He was lucky enough to tap into the Infinity Stones in order to ward off her attacks, but lots of Marvel fans were surprised to see just how powerful Wanda was. But her abilities were never really fully explained in the Avengers flicks, nor was she ever called by her superhero/villain name: Scarlet Witch.

Source: Disney Plus

Witches practice magic (duh) and it turns out that this Chaos Magic is the source of Wanda's obscene potential. Yes, she was born a mutant, however, because she was born on Mount Wundagore, she was able to inherit this Chaos Magic. I know what you're thinking: What the heck does some mountain I've never heard of have anything to do with an Avenger who falls in love with a robot? A heck of a whole lot actually.

An Elder God/Arch-Demon by the name of Chthon, who was the embodiment of this Chaos Magic, was sealed at Wundagore after an epic battle he ultimately lost. Chthon sensed Wanda's capacity for energy manipulation and due to her proximity to this mythical being, was able to inherit the Hex Powers that make her so darn right scary.

Chaos Magic doesn't just "alter" reality on a superficial level. It's so powerful that whoever possesses it has the ability to destroy the entire universe, no infinity gauntlet needed. In the comics, it's Agatha Harkness (played beautifully by Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision) who taught Wanda how to utilize her Hex Powers, thus making her "Scarlet Witch." But Wanda wasn't aware of her true potential, so what changed?

Source: Disney Plus

