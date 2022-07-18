Here's Where You Can Follow Ilon Hao and the Rest of the 'FBoy Island' Cast on Instagram
The first three episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 have been released on HBO Max which means it’s about time to start watching! The second season focuses on three lovely ladies trying to figure out which of the guys they're meeting are true "nice guys” and which are genuine “Fboys.”
These women have true love on their minds, but they’re also thinking about a cash prize of $100,000. Who’s going to come out on top — and where can you follow the first batch of cast members on Instagram?
Mia Emani Jones
After winning multiple pageants including Miss Delaware USA and Miss Teen USA (according to her Insta bio), Mia Emani Jones has one thing in mind. She is ready to find true love at 26 years old. She can be found on Instagram at @_miaemani.
Ilon Hao
One of the most interesting guys on FBoy Island to keep an eye out for is Ilon Hao. Along with being a newly popular reality TV star, he’s also a fitness influencer and meal prep guru. Anyone who’s local to Ilon in Texas can learn surfing and Pilates from him. Follow him at @ilonster on Instagram.
Louise Barnard
Has Louise Bernard been looking for love and all the wrong places? She joined the cast of FBoy Island from Michigan after pursuing a career in the modeling industry over the last few years. You can follow her on Instagram at @Louisenbernard.
A.C. Long
You’ll be able to find A.C. Long on Instagram at @Ac.from.Kc. He is straight from Kansas City and interested in connecting with a woman on a deeper level. Or is he? You can also check him out on TikTok.
Tamaris Sepulveda
Coming in hot from New York City, Tamaris Sepulveda is 29 years old and interested in finding the right guy to date. Based on her Instagram posts, she’s heavily focused on her modeling career and fitness lifestyle. Her Instagram is @tamariss_sss.
Brant Weiss
Another interesting cast member from FBoy Island to keep up with is Brant Weiss. His Instagram is @bweisser. He quotes Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty in his Insta bio, so that's pretty cool!
Braydon Elgar
Is it possible Braydon Elgar is looking for his one true love? This 22-year-old is a SoundCloud rapper who enjoys promoting his music and writing new songs. You’ll find him on Instagram at @brayke.
Benedict Polizzi
It’s easy to find Benedict Polizzi on Instagram since his handle is his actual name, @BenedictPolizzi. Along with being a reality TV star, he is also a comedian and the voice behind a podcast called Espresso w/ Benedict Polizzi.
Asanté Tait
Fans of FBoy Island can find Asanté Tait on Instagram @supermesante. Based on what’s been revealed in the show so far, he's someone who struggles to keep meaningful connections in the world of dating.
Carlos Lopez
There is more than one personal trainer in the cast lineup for Season 2 of FBoy Island –– and Carlos Lopez is one of them. You can find him on Instagram at @thatfitguy_carlos.
We've got seven episodes left of Fboy Island Season 2. Episodes 4-6 will drop on HBO Max on Thursday, July 21. Episodes 7-8 drop on July 28. That means Episodes 9-10 will be available on Thursday, August 4.