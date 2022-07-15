'FBoy Island' Star Benedict Polizzi Is Behind Those Viral "Polite Catcalling" Videos on TikTok

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of FBoy Island.

The sophomore season of FBoy Island officially kicked off on HBO Max on July 14, and leads Louise Barnard, Mia Emani Jones, and Tamaris Sepulveda are getting to know more than two dozen guys.

Some of the men are self-proclaimed FBoys, who have the ability to steal the $100,000 prize at the end of the season. The others are Nice Guys, who are on the show for the right reasons (to find love).