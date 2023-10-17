Check out the Details on Who's a Nice Guy and Who's an FBoy on 'FBoy Island' Season 3 (SPOILERS)
Eager to know who's a nice guy and who's an FBoy on 'FBoy Island' Season 3? The latest season features 21 new potential bachelors and schemers.
The Gist:
- Check out Distractify's weekly guide on who's a nice guy and who's an FBoy on FBoy Island Season 3.
- The new season features dating reality show alumni.
- MASSIVE spoilers for FBoy Island Season 3 ahead!
It's a whole new season of romance, sun, and scandal on Season 3 of FBoy Island. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the reality show dating competition returns with 21 potential bachelors who attempt to court three gorgeous women. Among those men, however, are nice guys who are seeking real relationships and womanizing, manipulative "FBoys". Oh, and there's an enormous cash prize of $100,000 on the line. If the girls end up with a nice guy, they can share the money. But if they end up with an FBoy, the FBoy can take it all for himself.
The women of Season 3 include Bachelorette alumnus Katie Thurston as well as multihyphenate influencer Daniella Grace and model Hali Okeowo.
While the ladies are in it to find true love, they must also suss out the FBoys among their many potential bachelors to make sure they don't get their hearts stepped on and their money stolen.
We're here to keep you up to date on who's an FBoy and who's a nice guy with our weekly guide. Keep reading to find out who's who on Season 3 of FBoy Island.
Who are the FBoys on 'FBoy Island' Season 3?
At the end of each episode of FBoy Island, the ladies must nominate two men each as their potential FBoy candidates. Their criteria can be based on anything from lackluster performance in courtship or their outward behavior while on the island. After explaining why they chose who they chose, they must then ultimately choose one man to be completely eliminated from the game and. Only after the ladies have made their final decision do the men reveal whether they were a nice guy or an FBoy.
The first two episodes of Season 3 have already seen some wild FBoy reveals and eliminations, including one male contestant who openly admits that he's an FBoy to the cameras and fully intends to ditch whichever woman he's able to successfully woo.
For a comprehensive update on who's nice and who's effed, check out our quick chart.
Unknown/active
Unknown/active
Unknown/active
Unknown/active
|Contestant
|Occupation
|Role/Status
|Bryce G. (28)
|Consulting Firm Owner
|Nice guy/eliminated
|Christian L. (30)
|Teacher/Coach
|Connor F. (26)
|DJ/healthcare consultant
|Curtis "CJ" W. (24)
|Basketball player
|Deonte "Marquies" P.
|Fitness coach
|Dio P. (30)
|Chippendales Dancer
|Unknown/active
|Elijah D. (25)
|Trucking company co-owner
|Unknown/active
|Elisha D. (25)
|Trucking company co-owner
|Unknown/active
|Evander C. (25)
|Personal trainer
|Nice guy/eliminated
|Ian M. (22)
|Hospitality and branding agencty
|FBoy/eliminated
|Jared A. (24)
|Model/entrepreneur
|FBoy/active
|Jonathan T. (31)
|Fashion creative director
|Unknown/active
|Keith M. (30)
|Opera singer
|Unknown/active
|Kris T. (25)
|Sales for a medical marketing company
|FBoy/eliminated
|Marco D. (28)
|Auditor/comedian
|Unknown/active
|Nyk R. (32)
|Singer/songwriter
|Unknown/active
|Pierce W. (28)
|Yoga teacher
|Unknown/active
|Shaun P. (29)
|Personal trainer
|FBoy/eliminated
|Steven C. (23)
|Finance
|Unknown/active
|Tanner G. (25)
|Manual therapist/cyber security
|Nice guy/eliminated
|Vince X. (31)
|lawyer
|Unknown/active
With the season already rife with drama, suspense, and bombshells, this is looking to be the hottest installment of FBoy Island yet.
Check out new episodes every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.