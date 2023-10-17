Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max > FBoy Island Check out the Details on Who's a Nice Guy and Who's an FBoy on 'FBoy Island' Season 3 (SPOILERS) Eager to know who's a nice guy and who's an FBoy on 'FBoy Island' Season 3? The latest season features 21 new potential bachelors and schemers. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Oct. 16 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: The CW

It's a whole new season of romance, sun, and scandal on Season 3 of FBoy Island. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the reality show dating competition returns with 21 potential bachelors who attempt to court three gorgeous women. Among those men, however, are nice guys who are seeking real relationships and womanizing, manipulative "FBoys". Oh, and there's an enormous cash prize of $100,000 on the line. If the girls end up with a nice guy, they can share the money. But if they end up with an FBoy, the FBoy can take it all for himself.

The women of Season 3 include Bachelorette alumnus Katie Thurston as well as multihyphenate influencer Daniella Grace and model Hali Okeowo. While the ladies are in it to find true love, they must also suss out the FBoys among their many potential bachelors to make sure they don't get their hearts stepped on and their money stolen. We're here to keep you up to date on who's an FBoy and who's a nice guy with our weekly guide. Keep reading to find out who's who on Season 3 of FBoy Island.

Who are the FBoys on 'FBoy Island' Season 3?

At the end of each episode of FBoy Island, the ladies must nominate two men each as their potential FBoy candidates. Their criteria can be based on anything from lackluster performance in courtship or their outward behavior while on the island. After explaining why they chose who they chose, they must then ultimately choose one man to be completely eliminated from the game and. Only after the ladies have made their final decision do the men reveal whether they were a nice guy or an FBoy.

The first two episodes of Season 3 have already seen some wild FBoy reveals and eliminations, including one male contestant who openly admits that he's an FBoy to the cameras and fully intends to ditch whichever woman he's able to successfully woo. For a comprehensive update on who's nice and who's effed, check out our quick chart.

Unknown/active Unknown/active Unknown/active Unknown/active Contestant Occupation Role/Status Bryce G. (28) Consulting Firm Owner Nice guy/eliminated Christian L. (30) Teacher/Coach Connor F. (26) DJ/healthcare consultant Curtis "CJ" W. (24) Basketball player Deonte "Marquies" P. Fitness coach

Dio P. (30) Chippendales Dancer Unknown/active Elijah D. (25) Trucking company co-owner Unknown/active Elisha D. (25) Trucking company co-owner Unknown/active Evander C. (25) Personal trainer Nice guy/eliminated Ian M. (22) Hospitality and branding agencty FBoy/eliminated

Jared A. (24) Model/entrepreneur FBoy/active Jonathan T. (31) Fashion creative director Unknown/active Keith M. (30) Opera singer Unknown/active Kris T. (25) Sales for a medical marketing company FBoy/eliminated Marco D. (28) Auditor/comedian Unknown/active

Nyk R. (32) Singer/songwriter Unknown/active Pierce W. (28) Yoga teacher Unknown/active Shaun P. (29) Personal trainer FBoy/eliminated Steven C. (23) Finance Unknown/active Tanner G. (25) Manual therapist/cyber security Nice guy/eliminated Vince X. (31) lawyer Unknown/active