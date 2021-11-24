Katie Thurston Confirmed She's Dating a 'Bachelorette' Contestant After Her Breakup With Blake Moynes

In the end, Katie was eliminated in Week 6, and Matt gave his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell. But her quest for love hadn’t come to an end just yet. Katie was the leading lady on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, where she found love with Blake Moynes. Blake popped the question in the season finale, but months after their engagement, the couple called it quits.

Now, there’s news that Katie might have moved on with another contestant from Season 16. So, is Katie Thurston with John Hersey now?