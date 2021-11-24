Katie Thurston Confirmed She's Dating a 'Bachelorette' Contestant After Her Breakup With Blake Moynes

Katie Thurston Confirmed She's Dating a 'Bachelorette' Contestant After Her Breakup With Blake MoynesBy Pretty Honore
Nov. 23 2021, Published 9:31 p.m. ET
A breakup can also be a new beginning, and this is especially true for former Bachelorette Katie Thurston. She made her television debut in Season 25 of The Bachelor, where she went head to head with Michelle Young and 35 other women with hopes of winning Matt James’ heart.
In the end, Katie was eliminated in Week 6, and Matt gave his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell. But her quest for love hadn’t come to an end just yet. Katie was the leading lady on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, where she found love with Blake Moynes. Blake popped the question in the season finale, but months after their engagement, the couple called it quits.
Now, there’s news that Katie might have moved on with another contestant from Season 16. So, is Katie Thurston with John Hersey now?
Is Season 16 Bachelorette Katie Thurston in a relationship with John Hersey?
Upon meeting, both Katie and John were smitten. Unfortunately, their connection was short-lived. Katie ultimately sent John home at the end of Week 2. However, it appears that the two kept in touch after the season finale.
Shortly after the show wrapped, Katie moved to San Diego, where she and John struck up a friendship.
According to an insider, Katie and John have been getting to know each other for quite some time now. "It's known Katie and John became close friends post-season. John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life and they are excited to explore this newfound romantic connection," the source told People.
Katie made her budding romance with John Instagram official in late November, but rumors about their relationship surfaced weeks before her announcement. Her story post was part of the "12 Days of Messy" social media challenge and accompanied by Taylor Swift’s “Begin Again.”
Fans are convinced that Katie’s new romance began while Blake was abroad. But how long have Katie and John actually been dating? Here’s what we know.
How long have Katie and John been dating?
Neither Katie nor Blake explicitly disclosed the reason they broke up, but they chalked up their disconnect to their incompatibility as a couple.
With Blake traveling for work, he and Katie spent the majority of their relationship hundreds of miles away from one another, which was likely tough on the newly engaged couple.
In a since-deleted joint statement, they explained, "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."
Prior to her split with Blake, Katie claimed that her relationship with John was strictly platonic. But a source told E! News that "a lot has changed in the last four weeks.” The source added, "Katie and John were mutually in the friend zone for months."
Blake has since addressed Katie’s newfound romance with John, stating that he was “blindsided” by the news.