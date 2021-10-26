It Doesn’t Seem like Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Will Be Tying the Knot After All

In the Season 17 season finale of The Bachelorette , Katie Thurston got her happily ever after. After the shocking exit of contestant Greg Grippo, the bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, Wash., was left with Justin Glaze and Blake Moynes . Bachelor Nation knows that Katie's final rose went to Blake, who first appeared on Season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

After Katie chose Blake, it almost seemed like he wasn't going to propose when he told her, "I can't give you what you came here for ... cause you deserve a lot more than that. You deserve the world, and I'm excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward." And it seemed that he did want to be there every day as he dropped to his knee and proposed.

After asking for Katie's hand in marriage, he said to his fiancée, "This was the piece that I've been missing that was gonna make life better, so that's what I'm just so excited about." Katie added, "This is the start of forever, honey." Well, it seems that their start is already ending because two have called it quits. Here’s what we know about why the couple decided to break up .

Why did Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes break up?

It appeared that a fan of Katie's thought there was trouble in paradise. An Instagram follower asked the reality star, "Is all ok?" The reason behind the concern was because the couple "are not liking each other's posts." Katie replied to the fan and wrote, "lol. yes," with a happy face. She then took to Twitter on Oct. 15 to shut down the online rumors that she and Blake had called off their engagement. With a screenshot of the Instagram post between the fan and herself, she took to Twitter.

She tweeted, "Imagine your fiancé has been on his stories for weeks in Kenya working his a** off, and yet this is what some people notice." Now 10 days later and less than three months since their engagement was aired on The Bachelorette, Katie took to her Instagram account to announce that the pair are no longer together. It seems that Katie and Blake decided to break up because, according to Katie, they "are not compatible as life partners."

On Oct. 25, Katie shared a photo of her and Blake and wrote,"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."