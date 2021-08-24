Katie Thurston Revealed Who She Wants to Be the Next Bachelor, and It's Not Greg Grippo

Out of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette , there was an incredible group of men, but now it’s rumored that Greg Grippo will be the lead of the upcoming season of The Bachelor . Slated to return in 2022, we’re all excited to see who the next Bachelor will really be, but a lot of us are disappointed that the producers would actually choose Greg.

Katie, along with her season’s hosts, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, all agree that Greg completely gaslit Katie during his exit from the series in a show of emotional manipulation.

In addition, there have been other allegations of physical and emotional abuse from women that Greg knew previously, and many have claimed that his “shy guy” persona is all an act — after all, he is an actor. So we have some ideas about some better picks to be the Bachelor instead of Greg Grippo.