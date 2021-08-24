'Bachelor in Paradise' Fans Believe That Victoria P. Lied About Having a Boyfriend at Home

However, not too many contestants will get their happy endings due to lies, deceit, or simply not finding their match on the show. And it looks like Victoria Paul is the latest contestant to rub fellow castmates and social media the wrong way.

You ain’t gotta lie, Craig! Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 is officially in full swing and of course, drama has already ensued. Naturally, the singles hit the beach in hopes of making a connection and leaving the show engaged.

Rumors quickly started to circulate that Victoria P. had a boyfriend at home. But when James Bonsall confronted her about it, she categorically denied it. Bachelor Nation and many contestants on the beach are not buying her story, though. So, does Victoria P. have a boyfriend at home? Get comfortable as we spill the tea.

Victoria P. is believed to be dating aspiring musician Teddy Robb.

As the saying goes, lying gets you absolutely nowhere. Despite Victoria denying that she has a man at home, some reports say otherwise. Per The Sun, Victoria is believed to be dating aspiring country musician Teddy Robb. However, there is some confusion about whether or not Victoria actually ended their relationship before appearing on the show.

The Dipp shares that Victoria had a Q&A segment on her Instagram story a mere 12 weeks before the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise. In the post, Victoria reportedly shared that she was going through a breakup. With that timeline in mind, Victoria would have had to break up with Teddy the week of May 24, 2021, which is right before the show started filming in June.

Not to mention, The Sun shares that fans have spoken out about Victoria adopting a dog named Bobbie in July 2021, which is similar to the dog with the same name and different spelling — Bobby — that Teddy adopted in March 2021.

Teddy first shared a video of the dog on Instagram in April 2021. Bobby then returned to Teddy’s Instagram page in July 2021 with the caption, “Did y'all miss Bobby??” Some fans took this timeline to mean that Teddy and Victoria were dating, broke up briefly, and rekindled their relationship after her stint on Bachelor in Paradise.

However, Victoria took a moment to clear the air via Instagram stories, per E! “@teddyrobb and I broke up in May and we've remained great friends," Victoria wrote. "Ask the man."

The outlet shares that Teddy also took a moment to clear things up with a post on Instagram stories. "For those of y'all asking @victorianpaul and I dated before she went on @bachelorinparadise," Teddy wrote. "It didn't work out for us, but we are on good terms and I wish her the best."

Bachelor Nation is divided on whether or not to believe Victoria, especially since she seemingly confirmed the rumors during her exit from the show. “I don’t need to search for what I already have at home,” Victoria says in the car as she leaves.

