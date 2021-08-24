Will David Spade Return as Host of ABC's 'Bachelor in Paradise'? What We Know

"Bachelor Nation is so opinionated, so for them to accept that I was there was a big relief because I didn't really think, 'Oh, what if they hate me?'" he told Entertainment Tonight. "They've had Chris for so long and I'm just going in like, 'Beep bop boop,' just being stupid."

BIP decided to ask a slew of celebs to host this season, so throughout Season 7, audiences will watch Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess take on the hosting gig.