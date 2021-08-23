Kendall Is Getting a Third Chance at Love in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7

Kendall Is Getting a Third Chance at Love in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7By Chrissy Bobic
Aug. 23 2021, Updated 4:49 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.
First loves are great. Second loves tend to come in at a close, well, second. But for some Bachelor Nation alums, third love is where it's at. And with both Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile and his ex Kendall Long in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, getting their chance at a third love is the plan.
Joe and Kendall first fell for each other on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 in 2018, going on to have an on-and-off relationship for a while before seemingly splitting for good at some point in 2020.
Now, the exes are back on the show where they first met and fell in love.
But what happens with Kendall by the end of the season? Does she end up with a new boyfriend? Or is Kendall engaged after Bachelor in Paradise? It would certainly be a fitting ending to the Joe/Kendall saga in and outside of the franchise.
And since Joe canoodles with someone else in the season premiere, Kendall has no choice but to move on herself.
So, is Kendall Long engaged now after 'Bachelor in Paradise'?
According to Reality Steve, Kendall does link up with someone in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, but she's not engaged. She sparks a connection with Ivan Hall from Season 16 of The Bachelorette.
If that name rings a bell, it's probably because it seems like just yesterday that he stole Tayshia Adams' heart on her Bachelorette season in 2020. He left the show in fourth place, but apparently he's ready to get hurt again.
When he arrives on Bachelor in Paradise, though, his romance with Kendall is short-lived. She's not a season-premiere arrival and, as Reality Steve shared on Twitter, she has trouble getting acclimated while she watches her ex stick his tongue down someone else's throat.
But for a little while, Kendall and Ivan have a *thing* on Bachelor in Paradise.
Kendall and Grocery Store Joe's relationship is (mostly) behind her.
If Kendall is engaged, then it's to someone who isn't Ivan. But she hasn't announced an engagement. And maybe her Bachelor journey took her to Bachelor in Paradise for a reason.
If Reality Steve is right and Kendall isn't engaged, filming the show could have been instrumental for her in helping her move on from Joe for good. That, or she's more in love with him than ever and now things are about to get hella complicated IRL.
Is Grocery Store Joe engaged after 'Bachelor in Paradise'?
In June 2021, Reality Steve shared on Twitter that three couples get engaged in Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. According to him, the couples are Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn, and Joe and Serena Pitt.
In July 2021, he even shared a photo of Joe and Serena at a rooftop pool in Chicago after filming ended.
So regardless of where the other engaged couples stand, it looks like Joe and Serena are still likely going strong. As for Kendall and Ivan? If the spoilers are accurate, they don't work out. But Kendall and Joe are still friends in real life, and if she moved on from their relationship, hopefully she can be happy for him. Maybe. Possibly.
Watch Bachelor in Paradise on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.