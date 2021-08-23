Kendall Is Getting a Third Chance at Love in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7

First loves are great. Second loves tend to come in at a close, well, second. But for some Bachelor Nation alums, third love is where it's at. And with both Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile and his ex Kendall Long in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, getting their chance at a third love is the plan.

Joe and Kendall first fell for each other on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 in 2018, going on to have an on-and-off relationship for a while before seemingly splitting for good at some point in 2020.

Now, the exes are back on the show where they first met and fell in love.

But what happens with Kendall by the end of the season? Does she end up with a new boyfriend? Or is Kendall engaged after Bachelor in Paradise? It would certainly be a fitting ending to the Joe/Kendall saga in and outside of the franchise.

And since Joe canoodles with someone else in the season premiere, Kendall has no choice but to move on herself.