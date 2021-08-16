Grocery Store Joe and Kendall Long: A Timeline of Their On-Again, Off-Again Relationship

Grocery Store Joe and Kendall Long: A Timeline of Their On-Again, Off-Again RelationshipBy Chrissy Bobic
Aug. 16 2021, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Joe Amabile, known throughout the Bachelor fandom as Grocery Store Joe because he went on The Bachelorette as a grocery store owner, is still a fan favorite. And when he linked up with fellow beloved Bachelor Nation star Kendall Long in Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, fans swooned. Things didn't work out for them, however, and now everyone needs a bit of a refresher.
So, what happened between Grocery Store Joe and Kendall Long? Read on to find out.
Grocery Store Joe and Kendall met on Season 5 of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'
Joe went on Bachelor in Paradise as the fan favorite who left Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in week one. When he met Kendall, who was a quirky fave from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season, sparks flew. They appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 together in 2018 and they seemed like the perfect match.
But they split up before the season was over.
Sadly, even before the season was over, Joe and Kendall split up. Kendall was unsure about her feelings regarding Joe. At one point, he told her on the show that she was "looking for excuses" not to be with him. Their breakup followed, and it was a scene that broke the hearts of tons of viewers. At the time, Joe was all in, but Kendall's worries and confusion about her feelings led to their breakup.
After 'Bachelor in Paradise,' Joe and Kendall rekindled their romance.
At the reunion episode following Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, Joe revealed he and Kendall got back together. He explained that things were "good" between them. They went out to dinner out in the real world and Joe traveled from Chicago to California to be with Kendall. He also revealed on the reunion special that, at the time at least, he loved Kendall and loved "waking up next to her."
In 2020, they broke up.
In January 2020, Kendall and Joe released a joint statement announcing their split.
"We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles," they said in their statement, according to Us Weekly. They also said, "We both respect each others' decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship."
But there were rumors about Joe and Kendall getting back together.
There were rumors in May 2020 about Kendall and Joe rekindling their romance. Neither admitted they were back together, though. Joe spoke to Us Weekly about the rumor and admitted that they talked every day at the time. They were, essentially, still close friends.
But there hadn't been any other fuel to the rumors that they were together.
Joe and Kendall could get back together on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7.
With both Joe and Kendall in Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, it could be the setting they need to get back together and stay that way. They're both part of the cast, along with some newer members of Bachelor Nation. And if there was a connection before, then maybe things aren't over for good between Joe and Kendall.
