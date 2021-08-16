Grocery Store Joe and Kendall Long: A Timeline of Their On-Again, Off-Again Relationship

Joe Amabile, known throughout the Bachelor fandom as Grocery Store Joe because he went on The Bachelorette as a grocery store owner, is still a fan favorite. And when he linked up with fellow beloved Bachelor Nation star Kendall Long in Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, fans swooned. Things didn't work out for them, however, and now everyone needs a bit of a refresher.

So, what happened between Grocery Store Joe and Kendall Long? Read on to find out.