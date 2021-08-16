This Season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Is Unlike Any Other

This Season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Is Unlike Any OtherBy Jamie Lerner
Aug. 16 2021, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
The past year in Bachelor Nation has been extremely eventful; between COVID-19 restrictions and the franchise’s racist undertones coming to the forefront, the entirety of Bachelor Nation has been shaken up. The shockwaves were sent to Bachelor in Paradise when Chris Harrison “stepped down” as host of the franchise. So who is hosting Bachelor in Paradise?
Perhaps it was the desire to get an answer to the many fans of Bachelor in Paradise or maybe it was a ploy to distract from the Chris Harrison and Rachael Kirkconnell controversy, but the producers decided very quickly that celebrities would be hosting the 2021 season of Bachelor in Paradise.
It could have been the success of the rotating Jeopardy! celebrity hosts that inspired the BIP producers. So who are the hosts of Bachelor in Paradise 2021?
David Spade
Actor and comedian David Spade is the first of four rotating celebrity hosts of Bachelor in Paradise. He might be the most surprising of the hosts since he’s a popular Saturday Night Live comedian who rose to fame in the 1980s and '90s.
He has played himself in several movies and television shows, most recently in Mr. Mayor. But according to Us Weekly, the two-week BIP host is a major fan of the franchise.
Lil Jon
In a complete left turn from David Spade, Lil Jon will be another Bachelor in Paradise 2021 host. The rapper has actually been in the Bachelor franchise before — he appeared in Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette to guide her one-on-one date with Blake Horstmann. Most famous for club hits like “Turn Down for What” and “Get Low,” Lil Jon is sure to bring the party to the island.
Tituss Burgess
Titus Burgess rose to stardom playing Tituss in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but he still has a soft spot for reality television. “Non-scripted TV is my guilty pleasure,” he told Page Six. “I absolutely love it. I’ll be like a hog in s--t hosting this show.”
Although he became a household name because of television, his career began in theater, so we’re not too surprised that he loves drama. (It’s OK, Tituss, so do we!)
Lance Bass
There’s no one more iconic than former boy band star, Lance Bass. Although Justin Timberlake made headlines when *NSYNC was in its heyday, Lance continued his fame as a gay icon and superstar. Plus, he hosted Finding Prince Charming, which was basically a gay version of The Bachelor, so he knows how it works.
Bonus: Wells Adams
Wells actually isn’t a host, but it wouldn’t be Bachelor in Paradise without the ex-suitor. He’s been the bartender the past few seasons, but now he’s been promoted to “Master of Ceremonies.” What does this mean? Well, Wells will likely have some sort of involvement in the rose ceremony, but his famous wife, Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland unfortunately won’t be joining.
Between the dramatic cast of island suitors and the exciting rotation of celebrity hosts, the 2021 season of Bachelor in Paradise is sure to be unlike any other.
Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Aug. 16 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.