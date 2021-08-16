This Season of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Is Unlike Any Other

The past year in Bachelor Nation has been extremely eventful; between COVID-19 restrictions and the franchise’s racist undertones coming to the forefront, the entirety of Bachelor Nation has been shaken up. The shockwaves were sent to Bachelor in Paradise when Chris Harrison “stepped down” as host of the franchise . So who is hosting Bachelor in Paradise?

Perhaps it was the desire to get an answer to the many fans of Bachelor in Paradise or maybe it was a ploy to distract from the Chris Harrison and Rachael Kirkconnell controversy, but the producers decided very quickly that celebrities would be hosting the 2021 season of Bachelor in Paradise.

It could have been the success of the rotating Jeopardy! celebrity hosts that inspired the BIP producers. So who are the hosts of Bachelor in Paradise 2021?