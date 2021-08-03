Bachelor Nation Is Going Wild With Tweets About Blake's Sister

Although hometowns aren't typically the most dramatic part of The Bachelorette (except for on Katie Thurston’s season thanks to her mind-boggling fight with Greg Grippo), we do get to meet more fun characters. And our favorite hometown visit was definitely with Blake Moynes, his sister, and his mom.

Blake’s sister has a very unique perspective on the Bachelorette process, while his mom seems to give Katie her blessing. We loved getting to meet the hilarious, sex-positive Blake’s family, but we only got a little tease. Plus, we can thank the Bachelor Nation gods for giving the Twitterverse some great new memeable material with Blake’s sister.

Blake also has a brother, Cody, but he's not quite as memeable.

The tweets are unforgiving to Blake as The Bachelorette viewers side with his sister for dragging Blake, but they are also hilarious. Taylor lives in Canada, like Blake, and loves working out. She also has a chocolate doodle pet and a boyfriend named Justin, so it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing Taylor on The Bachelor any time soon.

Sometimes we love the drama, and sometimes we hate it, but at least we’re not actually part of it. Blake, on the other hand, is now dating his third Bachelorette, so his family is riding right along with him. Blake’s sister , Taylor, has seen Blake go through heartbreak again and again, and unlike the caring parent, she gets right to the point in a humorous way.

Blake Moynes has a complicated relationship with his parents.

While we meet Blake’s mom, Emily Moynes, on The Bachelorette, we don't meet his dad. That’s because Blake’s parents separated when he was very young, so he actually doesn’t have a close relationship with his dad at all. Luckily for us, The Bachelorette producers didn’t try to do a surprise father-son reunion for Blake like on Matt James' season, so we didn’t have to witness that awkwardness.

Blake’s mom, on the other hand, isn’t like other moms — she’s a fun mom! She has an Instagram and is both a life coach and author. Her book, Rising Up: Take Charge, Break the Cycle, and Rebuild a Kick-Ass Life, is about her “journey through self-discovery, self-improvement, and self-awareness following the demise of her marriage … [and] the damage that can come from being in a toxic relationship.” After Katie’s fight with Greg, maybe she should give that one a read.

Luckily, Blake is still in the running, and being raised by Emily, he’s pretty well-adjusted when it comes to relationships (Bachelorette-hopping aside). Blake actually revealed, though, that his friends thought his mom was attractive growing up, and honestly, we can’t blame them. Her confidence truly shines, but she's down to earth at the same time. When meeting Katie, she seems really empathetic to what Katie is going through and just encourages her son to be open about his feelings for Katie.