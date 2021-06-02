Lance Bass and His Husband Are Expecting Twins

Lance is married to an artist named Michael Turchin. According to his Instagram bio , he focuses on visual art, and his bio on ArtSugar says he's "inspired by Hollywood’s effervescent pop culture." Much of his art on the site are portraits, but he uses bright, bold striped patterns against black silhouettes to create his unique style.

In an interview with People , Lance and Michael said they met at a mutual friend's birthday party. Afterward, Michael added him on Facebook and the two started off as friends. "I am so shy and never would have made the first move," Michael said.

"I was thinking, 'This is Lance Bass. I grew up watching him on TV and listening to his music.' That just added a whole other layer of intimidation," Michael continued. It turns out that Lance didn't think Michael was into him, so neither of them pursued a relationship at first.

But once they did, Lance moved across the country to NYC to be with Michael. Out of all his past relationships, he said Michael is the only one who's been able to handle his crazy schedule.