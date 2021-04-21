Lance Bass Is "Never Going to Do" 'The Masked Singer' (EXCLUSIVE)

Every season of The Masked Singer gets a little weirder than the last. The show has seen a wide variety of famous contestants behind the elaborate masks, with former contestants ranging from actors and singers like Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon to other public figures like Sarah Palin and JoJo Siwa. But one potential contestant we have yet to see unmasked is former NSYNC member Lance Bass.

The boy band star has been a popular guess every season, but when will he make his debut on the show?