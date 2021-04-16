Lance Bass Wants to Get Tipsy With Miley Cyrus: "She Would Be Real Fun" (EXCLUSIVE)

Former NSYNC member Lance Bass has partnered with hard seltzer company Fruit Smash to say "goodbye" to basic hard seltzers and say "hello" to seltzers with real fruit juice. The campaign includes an option to win a year's supply of the new seltzer from the creators of the Fat Tire and Voodoo Ranger craft beers.

Hard seltzer season is just around the corner, and what better way to ring it in than with some new seltzers and a throwback to your NSYNC days?

In honor of Lance's partnership, Distractify spoke exclusively with the former boybander about how he's ringing in the summer and who he'd love to get tipsy with on Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer.

Lance Bass would love to drink Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer with Miley Cyrus.

While bars and clubs might not be readily open in your area, you and your (fully vaccinated) friends can still enjoy the warm weather with a day-drinking event like a pool party. "I'm more of a day person, I love being by the pool and the sun with friends," Lance said. "Just [recently] I was finally able to have people over to my house for a pool party, for only vaccinated people, and I felt so normal for the first time in over a year."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fruit Smash

He said he and his quarantine pod enjoyed Fruit Smash by the pool (though the Tropical Punch is his favorite). "There were about 10 of us that were part of our quarantine crew [over] the last year, so those are the only people who we saw for so many months," he said. "It was kind of amazing to see how your friendships transformed during something like this... Those real friendships you have, they just got so much stronger this year."

Article continues below advertisement