Joey Fatone on Seeing NSYNC's 2020 Comeback, Reunions, and More (EXCLUSIVE)

After it was announced that Trump had officially lost the grueling 2020 presidential election, two widely beloved oldies made epic returns to iTunes' top charts . According to The Independent, Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A." returned to the platform's list of Top 100 songs, along with NSYNC's hit song "Bye Bye Bye," which made a victorious comeback to celebrate Trump's loss.

As a member of NSYNC until the band officially announced their breakup in 2007, Joey couldn't believe one of his hit songs had started topping charts once again, a full 20 years after its release.

"We were like, 'What? Why?'" he laughed. "And of course, later on, we discovered everyone was singing 'Bye Bye Bye' because Trump was leaving. We didn’t say anything, but people were playing it! I had no idea, it was lit! It was weird! It was crazy."