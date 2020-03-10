Is [SPOILER] the Astronaut on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3?By Anna Quintana
Houston, we are ready for liftoff. The Masked Singer is going out of this world for Season 3 — bringing in an astronaut to sing for viewers at home.
But it seems this astronaut does not have NASA on his resume IRL, as fans are convinced he is actually a bonafide country superstar.
So, who is the Astronaut on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3?
It just took his first performance of "You Say" by Lauren Daigle to have fans of the show predict the voice under the silver helmet is none other than singer Hunter Hayes.
"Don’t even try to tell me that @HunterHayes is not the Astronaut I’ve been to many of his shows have every album on my iPhone and iPod so there’s no way you can challenge me on that," one fan tweeted before another added, "Maybe when @HunterHayes said 'the sky is the limit' on Insta, it was a hint that he was going to be the Astronaut on Masked Singer, or maybe I'm just overanalyzing."
TA third chimed in, "Smh @ the people who are saying the Astronaut on Masked Singer is Jesse [McCartney] when it’s clearly Hunter Hayes and Jesse is clearly the Turtle."
Fans are also guessing Carson Daly and Lance Bass.
If the costume is a major clue to the mystery singer's identity, then fans are making a case for former TRL host Carson Daly, who has been around his fair share of MTV VMA "Moon Man" trophies.
"I feel like this is an MTV alum like Carson Daly due to the “moon man” costume," one follower commented. However, it is important to note that this was made before the Astronaut's voice made its official debut on the FOX reality series.
Another celebrity with a major connection to outer space is 'NSYNC member Lance Bass. In case you need a reminder, Lance attempted to fly to the international space station in 2002 for the small price of $20 million. However, the boy bander was unable to raise the necessary funds and was kicked off the flight.
Unfortunately, Lance has pretty much confirmed he is not the man under the space mask. “I do get a lot of tweets about ‘Lance is definitely the Turtle,'" Lance told Entertainment Weekly, referring to the Turtle singer from Group A. "I get lots of weird tweets and everyone guessing it’s me, but unfortunately, it’s not."
He went on to add, "I feel like it seems like it’d be so much fun, but I don’t know if I would ever do the show. You know, it’s a lot of time, and I just don’t have that right now."
This is not the first astronaut to make an appearance on 'The Masked Singer'.
Last year, Eurovision star Max Mutzke won the German version of The Masked Singer dressed as an astronaut. Max sang covers of Adele's "Hello" and Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" to earn the top prize — and be the winner of Season 1 of the German spinoff.
Let's see if the Astronaut has what it takes to win the US version. Watch The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.
More from Distractify:
'The Masked Singer' Season 3 Reveal List — Who Has Been Unmasked?
Want to See 'The Masked Singer' in Person? Here's How to Get Tickets
The Kitty Is Probably [SPOILER] on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3