Is [SPOILER] the Astronaut on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3?

If the costume is a major clue to the mystery singer's identity, then fans are making a case for former TRL host Carson Daly, who has been around his fair share of MTV VMA "Moon Man" trophies.

"I feel like this is an MTV alum like Carson Daly due to the “moon man” costume," one follower commented. However, it is important to note that this was made before the Astronaut's voice made its official debut on the FOX reality series.