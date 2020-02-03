Every Clue So Far on Who the Turtle Is on 'The Masked Singer'

The turtle’s clue package also said that he moved through the business "step by step." It’s also the name of a song and album by New Kids on the Block, meaning that someone from the iconic boy band could very well be behind the turtle mask. For now, the identity of the turtle on The Masked Singer could be essentially anyone. But it’s hard not to guess who he is until more clues are revealed.

Watch The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.