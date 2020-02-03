We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
masked-singer-turtle-1580745105715.jpg
Source: FOX

Every Clue So Far on Who the Turtle Is on 'The Masked Singer'

By

The only thing better than watching the different performances on The Masked Singer is trying to figure out who the mysterious performers are. The first two seasons brought plenty of guessing games among fans and the newest season is already no different. Season 3 premiered after the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020 and naturally, viewers are already itching to figure out who the turtle is on The Masked Singer.

Six new mysterious costumed contestants made their debut in the Season 3 premiere and right now, the turtle is among the most popular for longtime viewers. There are already fan theories floating around about who is behind the mask and thanks to the plethora of clues available so far, there are plenty of possibilities about who the turtle will turn out to be.