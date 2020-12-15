Get to Know Fan Favorite 'Bachelorette' Contestant Ben Smith's Family

Every new season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette , there is a fan favorite who viewers fall head over heels for. For Tayshia Adams' season, Ben Smith seems to the be the one who is getting all the love, and we get it. He seems like a really sweet person, too, which is evident from how he talks about his mom and his sister.

Ben Smith from 'The Bachelorette' is close to his mom.

The season has lived up to the hype that it's "one of the most dramatic" because there was a global health crisis, the lead Bachelorette fell in love before the season was over, and she was re-casted to Tayshia. Now that she's taken over, and she has a group of guys who are interested in getting to know her, one guy seems to stand out as one we need to watch.

Ben Smith is 30 years old, and he's starting to get a lot more screen time now. Whether or not Ben is the final rose recipient, his vulnerability and sweetness has gotten him a lot of fans from the public.

After he left active duty from his time in the Army, where he became a Ranger, due to breaking his back, he turned his interest into health, nutrition, and fitness. He's has been open about struggling with an eating disorder and past suicide attempts, which he credits his sister with helping him get through.

Through all his triumphs, struggles, and everything in between, he's relied on the strength and love of his family. He has been sharing small snippets of information about his family on social media, before he was a contestant on The Bachelorette. We've learned that he's close to his mom. He shared a post on May 14, 2017 giving thanks and a shoutout to his mom, along with a photo of him with his mom, dad, and sister.

"To the OG, I am the way I am because of you," he wrote. "I love you with my whole heart, and just want to say thanks for putting up with all my bulls--t. I would have given up on me long ago, but I'm thankful that you stuck around. Love ya Ma."

