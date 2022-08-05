Who Was the Ultimate Player in the ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 Finale? (SPOILERS)

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for the FBoy Island Season 2 finale on HBO Max.

The ultimate player on FBoy Island Season 2 finally revealed themselves in the dramatic Season 2 finale. But who was really playing who?

The stakes were incredibly high for our leading ladies Tamaris, Mia, and Louise. If they didn’t choose wisely, they’d potentially leave the island with their hearts broken and their pockets empty. (There was $100,000 up for grabs, after all!)

To make matters even more complicated, FBoy Island host Nikki Glaser threw in one last-minute twist.